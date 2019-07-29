Club lunch fund-raiser

A LUNCH and auction held at Remenham Club raised £7,500 for three Henley charities.

Guests enjoyed four courses with wine before an auction hosted by former Olympic skier Graham Bell, who lives in New Street, Henley.

Among the lots were the use of a villa in Majorca, a cottage in Cornwall and a day’s sailing. The auction was followed by music from an Elvis Presley tribute act.

The event was staged by the Henley Community Fund-raising group which will split the money between the Chiltern Centre, Friends of Townlands Hospital and the counselling service at The Henley College.

Organiser Emma Levy said: “I am most grateful to all those who kindly contributed, attended and raised so much for three most worthy local charities.”