Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up

RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring enjoyed a visit from two penguins.

The Humboldts, a four-year-old named Pringles and a 20-year-old called Two Dots, explored the living room of the centre in Elmhurst Road while the pensioners and their families looked on.

The birds wandered over to greet residents while their handlers from Heythrop Zoological Gardens near Chipping Norton fed them sprats from a bucket.

Some grandchildren who attended were able to give the birds a treat. The handlers had to follow their charges around with sterile wipes as they are not housetrained.

Emma Gallagher, Cleeve Lodge’s office manager, said: “We read about them in a newspaper a few months ago and thought it would be lovely to organise a visit. It’s something a bit different and the residents had a wonderful morning. It was so lovely to see the smiles on their faces — they really enjoyed it.”

The species is native to Chile and Peru and is currently classed as “threatened” due to population decline from over-fishing and climate change.