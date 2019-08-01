Morris dancers perform despite risk of slipping in rain

TWO Morris sides and a traditional step dancing group performed in Henley on Tuesday.

More than 50 people gathered to watch the performance in Falaise Square despite intermittent rain.

The show, which has become an annual tradition, was organised by OBJ Morris of Bracknell, which performed dances in the border Morris style. Fifteen member of Phoenix Morris, from Rickmansworth, performed in the Cotswold style.

They were joined by five members of Aldbrickham Clog & Step Dancers, who were unable to wear their clogs because of the risk of slipping in the wet but they still performed a range of traditional step dances.

The dancers were accompanied by musicians on the banjo, concertina, melodeon and fiddle. Each side performed five dances in which they linked arms, cried aloud and bashed sticks together. Mike Stimpson, 69, who leads Pheonix Morris with his wife Sue, 70, said: “This enables me to go out and wear funny clothes and scare small children and get away with it.”

His wife said: “I just love the social side of it. We have a really great time whatever we do.”