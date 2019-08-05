Record number at first regatta since club’s relocation

A RECORD number of people attended this year’s Goring and Streatley Regatta.

A total of 1,600 adults attended the event and most brought their children, who were admitted free of charge for the first time. The previous highest attendance was 2,800, including children.

The biennial regatta, which is organised by the Goring Gap Boat Club, took place on a reach of the River Thames opposite Cleeve Lock.

Forty-four crews took part in scores of races throughout the day, of which 38 competed in the main events for men, women and mixed crews.

There were also events for children, including baby dragon boat racing for nine-to 15-year-olds and “crafty raft” races in which children built and raced their own boats with the help of adults. One family made a boat from a disused Victorian bathtub.

Organisers wanted to make the regatta more family-friendly by not charging for children. There was a supervised children’s area with activities including egg-throwing, musical chairs, egg and spoon races, welly-throwing, musical statues and tug of war.

There was also a live music area with acoustic performances organised by promoter Goring Unplugged as well as the Goring and Streatley Concert Band, which played arrangements of well-known pop songs. Twenty-eight businesses, club and community groups had stalls.

Jessica Fowler, a member of the organising committee, said: “The regatta seems to have been very successful and we’ve had some lovely feedback.

“The crafty raft racing was an enjoyable new addition and people said they had fun watching it. It didn’t attract as many entries as we would have liked but we think the next one will be more successful now that people understand what it’s about.

“Admitting children free was definitely the right thing as it brought a lot of people.”

The proceeds will go towards the second phase of the club’s new £350,000 boathouse on the Thames opposite Goring.

The centre opened in January, replacing a simple outdoor headquarters on the Hardwick estate at Whitchurch, but there are plans to kit it out with changing rooms amd training area.

The winning crews were as follows: Thamesbank Challenge Plate for beginner and intermediate crews knocked out of first race — 1921; Wallingford Rowing Club Challenge Plate — 1921; Goring Gap News Trophy for beginner men’s coxed fours — Caversham Crabs; Davis Tate Challenge Cup for intermediate men’s coxed fours — Six Feet of Snow; Richard Bishop Memorial Trophy for advanced men’s coxed fours — Eton Vikings; David Davis Memorial Trophy for beginner (A) women’s coxed fours — Four Oarswomen of the Apocalypse; Beetle and Wedge Trophy for beginner (B) women’s coxed fours — In Deep Ship; Catherine Wheel Trophy for intermediate women’s coxed fours — Back Again; Susa Martos Memorial Trophy for advanced women’s coxed fours — Totally Oarsome; Hankinson Duckett Associates Trophy for beginner mixed coxed fours — Blades of Thunder; Arthur Salter Memorial Trophy for intermediate mixed coxed fours — Rovery Worrocks; Baby Dragon Open Challenge — Puddle Ducks; Children’s Baby Dragon Open Challenge — Tigers.