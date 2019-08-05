Flower show date

THE 71st Binfield Heath Flower Show will take place on Saturday, August 24.

Attractions will include flower, craft and produce competitions as well as farm vehicles and motorbikes.

Photographer Alan Greely will present an exhibition of historical pictures of the village.

The South Oxfordshire Archaeological Group will display artefacts and talk about its digs.

The Royal British Legion, Wyfold Riding for the Disabled and the Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust will also have fund-raising stalls.

Children’s entertainment will include sports races, Punch and Judy, face-painting and tractor rides. Art will also be displayed in a tent and and the Woodley Concert Band will perform.

There will be displays of animals including snakes, tarantulas, lizards and shetland ponies. There will also be a dog show.

The village society will provide tea and there will be a barbecue and an ice cream vendor. The Shoulder of Mutton in Playhatch will run a beer and soft drinks tent.

She show will be held in the field opposite Holmwood in Shiplake Row from noon. Admission will be £4 for adults and £2 for children aged six to 15. Family tickets cost £10 for two children and two adults.