Walk to remember loved ones will help palliative care hub

PEOPLE are being encouraged to sign up for a walk where they can remember their loved ones while raising vital funds for Sue Ryder’s South Oxfordshire palliative care hub in Nettlebed.

Although based in South Oxfordshire, the hub provides palliative care across the county borders into Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Now in its fourth year, the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Memory Walk takes place on Sunday, September 8, at Henley’s Temple Island Meadows.

Participants can choose from a 5km route — ideal for children and families — or 10km, which is suitable for more confident walkers.

Funds raised through ticket sales and sponsorship will support the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub to continue to provide expert and compassionate palliative care on its inpatient ward and via its “Hospice at Home” service.

Tanya Hardy took part in the event last year, walking in memory of her husband David, who was cared for by the Sue Ryder nurses at Nettlebed.

Tanya was part of a group of 20 walkers including the couple’s children, Will and Charlotte, family, friends from Windsor Rugby Club and former colleagues of David’s in the RAF and from his work in the airline industry.

She said: “We are forever grateful to Sue Ryder and the amazing team of nurses and staff for the benevolent, loving care David received.

“It was a day for happy memories. Receiving forget-me-nots to plant at home and being able to write a dedication card for the special memory tree was a wonderful touch.”

A spokesman for the charity said: “Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives. Whether that’s a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition — we’re there when it matters.

“For more than 65 years our doctors, nurses and carers have given people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.

“We take the time to understand what’s important to people and give them choice and control over their care.

“For some this may mean specialist care in one of our centres, whilst others might need support in their own home.”

Fern Haynes, the head of hospice fundraising at Nettlebed, said: “Sign up today and make sure you are registered for our truly special event.

“Choose either the 5km or 10km route and take in the beautiful scenery and the stunning backdrop of the Thames and Temple Island.

“You can also make the walk incredibly special by placing a dedication to your loved one on our memory tree.

“By taking part in the walk you will be contributing to the £2.9million we need to raise each year to ensure we can continue to provide palliative care in and around South Oxfordshire.

“It promises to be a great day and I can assure you that every penny really does help.”

Ticket prices for the Forget-Me-Not Memory Walk are £20 per adult, £7.50 per child and £45 per family of five.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.

sueryder.org/memorywalk