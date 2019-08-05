Winners from rally revealed

THE award-winning entries at last month’s Woodcote Rally have been announced.

The owner of each vehicle will receive a trophy during a ceremony which will take place at Woodcote village hall later in the year.

The rally’s proceeds, which are yet to be counted, will be shared between several dozen charities and community groups on the same evening.

The winners are:

Ran Hawthorne Memorial Shield for large steam engines — Phil Kerr (1910 Burrell road locomotive).

Dick Vernon Memorial Award for vintage tractors — Andrew Beasley (1933 Fordson N).

Allum Award for stationary engines — Raymond Gardiner, from Wargrave (1948 Lister D).

Dave Sarney Memorial Cup for commercial vehicles — Ray Fletcher (1951 Land Rover Series One, 80-in).

George Ballard Award for veteran and vintage cars — Robert Blunden (1929 Austin 12-4).

Albert Goldsmith Award for vintage motorcycles — Mark Johnstone, of Crays Pond (191 Sparkbrook 770V twin combination).

Castrol Research Cup for motor cars, 1940 to 1972 — Winni Gyngell, of Sonning Common (1969 Morris Oxford).

White Lion Cup for motorcycles, 1940 to 1972 — Chris Hurworth (1949 BSA Bantam).

Main’s Motors Military Cup — Darren Winterbourne (1978 FV102 Striker missile carrier).

NatWest Trophy for classic tractors — Melvin Stamp (1964 Massey Ferguson 65 MkII).

Autovolks Trophy for steam models — Tim Leverett (Foden C-Type wagon, 4.5in scale).

Paul Harrison Award for exceptional exhibit — Ali and Ray Leach (1920 La Fonderie de Plessiville 1.5hp).

S B Engineering Special Award for judges’ choice — Pat Froom (1924 International Harvester 10/20).

Bud Finch Tractor Driving Award — Toby Beasley (Ford 2000).

Ray Main Memorial Cup for large commercial — Ronald Mobbs (1952 Bedford O Type).

Evening Post Cup for military displays — Ian Litchfield.

The 57th annual rally will take place on July 11 and 12, 2020.