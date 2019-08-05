Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cup photos contest

THE organisers of a trophy for international military rowers at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta have launched a competition for photographers who captured the event.

Prizes will be awarded in six categories with one grand prize totalling £2,000, a gold medal and publication in a photo book commemorating the King’s Cup.

The winning entry will also be displayed at military museums, official receptions and by a national advertising agency.

The categories are: Group shots featuring the crew outside at rest or in briefing, individual character shots, shots capturing the atmosphere of the setting, “home waters”, “our national gift” and an open category.

For more information and to enter, email photocomp
@kingscup.org by September 30.

The cup was introduced to mark the centenary of the 1919 Peace Regatta which celebrated the previous year’s Armistice and honoured those who died in the First World War.

It was won by an American crew who were pitted against their counterparts from Britain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, which won the original King’s Cup a century ago.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33