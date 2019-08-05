Cup photos contest

THE organisers of a trophy for international military rowers at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta have launched a competition for photographers who captured the event.

Prizes will be awarded in six categories with one grand prize totalling £2,000, a gold medal and publication in a photo book commemorating the King’s Cup.

The winning entry will also be displayed at military museums, official receptions and by a national advertising agency.

The categories are: Group shots featuring the crew outside at rest or in briefing, individual character shots, shots capturing the atmosphere of the setting, “home waters”, “our national gift” and an open category.

For more information and to enter, email photocomp

@kingscup.org by September 30.

The cup was introduced to mark the centenary of the 1919 Peace Regatta which celebrated the previous year’s Armistice and honoured those who died in the First World War.

It was won by an American crew who were pitted against their counterparts from Britain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, which won the original King’s Cup a century ago.