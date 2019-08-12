Monday, 12 August 2019

Summer show

GORING’S Village Greenfingers club will hold its 25th summer show at the village hall next Saturday (August 17) from 2pm to 4pm.

Flowers, fruit and vegetables and cakes will be on show and there will be a plant stall, a tombola and refreshments.

For more information, visit greenfingers.goring-on-thames.co.uk

