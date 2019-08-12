HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
GORING’S Village Greenfingers club will hold its 25th summer show at the village hall next Saturday (August 17) from 2pm to 4pm.
Flowers, fruit and vegetables and cakes will be on show and there will be a plant stall, a tombola and refreshments.
For more information, visit greenfingers.goring-on-thames.co.uk
12 August 2019
