A DRAWING workshop for beginners was held at Pearson Hall in Sonning.

The tutors were Francine Lawrence and Susi Hoyle of Artsplash.

Francine said: “Too many people say ‘I’m no good at art’ but that’s because they haven’t been taught well. Everyone can draw, you just need to learn some simple basics and we can help you begin to create satisfying artwork.”

Ruth-Mary Vaughn, from Wargrave, who had not done any art since school, said: “I found the whole day so interesting and learnt so much.

“It was so refreshing to be learning something new and to be able to apply what you had just learnt immediately.

“The atmosphere throughout the day was one of enthusiasm and interest and it was lovely to meet like-minded people!”