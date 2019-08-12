Walkers raise money for Gambian well project

FIFTEEN walkers raised more than £220 for community projects in the Gambia.

They completed a 10-mile loop beginning and ending at the Red Lion in Peppard and going through Highmoor, Stoke Row and Gallowstree Common.

Organiser Philippa Sanders, who runs a guided walks business called Pipstick Walks, wanted to support her friend Robert Leader, who is constructing a well in Gambia.

Ms Sanders, 59, of Heathfield Close, Binfield Heath, explained the history of the Chiltern hills and village wells to the walkers en route.

She said: “There are no streams on the Chilterns so where did people used to get water from? They had to walk all the way down to the River Thames to collect it and then take it back up. These wells were then sunk and they cost quite a lot of money, so people relied on philanthropists.”

The group stopped for lunch at the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row, the village known for the Maharajah’s Well.

Ms Sanders said: “Everybody thoroughly enjoyed it. We saw wildflowers and orchids along the route. Rob sent a note to say thank you.”