Restaurant family comes together to have fun

THE family owners of the Café Le Raj restaurant in Henley held a cultural celebration.

More than 40 family members and friends attended the event in Mill Meadows.

A team from each restaurant played football and there were activities for the children, including a marble and spoon race and a biscuit run.

The food was made specially by the Henley branch’s head chef Shahidul Islam. This comprised cham cham, a type of soft cheese with sugar, and custard pancakes for starters followed by a lamb biryani with chaply kebabs, mixed salad and rice.

Organiser Raj Hossain, 30, of Gainsborough Hill, Henley, who works in the Henley restaurant, said: “We do not normally get holidays and we have a lot of family around, so we bring everyone here to try traditional foods cooked by our family members.

“We have to make a time to get together. Everybody is working, so sometimes we do not have enough time to see each other. It’s important because we like to make ourselves happy and have fun.”