Pupils given cash towards reading matter

SACRED Heart Primary School in Greys Hill, Henley, has received a donation from Henley Rotary Club.

The 28 pupils in year 5 wrote to the club asking for £140 to pay for subscriptions to First News, Eco Kids Planet and National Geographic Kids.

The club responded with a donation of £200. Rotarian John Grout presented a cheque to teacher Jackie Park and told the children they could spend the additional money on an extra publication of their choice.

He said: “Thank you very much, boys and girls. We received your letters and thanks to your teacher Jackie we have decided to give you money.”

Mr Grout said the club would also give prizes to the three best letter writers, which would be judged during the summer holiday.

Mrs Park said: “We are delighted. They wrote very good letters and we do lots of writing in support of the curriculum.”