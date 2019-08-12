HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A TEENAGER from Peppard helped raise more than £11,000 for charity with a Channel swim.
Henry Bell, 19, of Blounts Court Road, was part of a six-strong relay team called Tri 50, which completed the 12-hour challenge last month in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.
