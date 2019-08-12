Run record

A RECORD £8,533 was raised by the 13th Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

A total of 85 tractors and 58 trailers took part in the run across the Hambleden Valley in May.

The event has now raised almost £57,000 for the charity in 13 years.

Next year’s run will take place on Sunday, May 13.