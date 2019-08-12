Sales buoyant at village art and craft show

MORE than 120 paintings were on show at the Nettlebed Art and Craft Show, which was held in the village school at the weekend.

There were 16 craft stalls offering jewellery, mosaic work, lamps, sewn cushions, handbags, cards and fabrics.

Visitors voted for their favourite exhibit and the winner was Denny Webb, from Ipsden, with her painting called Poppy Field Waltz. She beat villager Mike MacGregor by two votes to win the prize of a free place in next year’s show.

The event was organised by Nettlebed Art Society, which takes a 20 per cent cut from each item sold to donate to local charities.

Exhibitor Kirsten Jones, 61, who lives in Nettlebed, was selling handmade home accessories. Mrs Jones said: “It’s the second year I have had a stall and it has been very good.

“I have sold quite a few things but it’s also good to just talk to people.”

Susan Byers, who is on the society committee, said sales were up on last year and added: “We were really busy and had people from all over.”