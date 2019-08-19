New dance workshop

A PROFESSIONAL dancer is to hold a workshop for children in Henley on Thursday, August 29.

Rosie Tong, who started her training with Julie Rose in Shiplake at age five and later graduated from the Rambert School in London, has recently returned from working in Europe to set up her own company.

Its first work, Variations on a Theme of Wayfaring Stranger, recently premiered.

Mrs Tong said: “We will be basing our workshop on this piece and I am delighted that some of my fellow performers will be joining me to share their experience.

“Although it will be based on contemporary dance, no dance experience is necessary as we can easily adapt the work to suit all levels.

“This is where it all started for me so to come back to share some of my experience as a professional will be really rewarding.”

The workshop is aimed at nine- to 14-year-olds and participants will do a dance class, learn some of the company’s work and do a creative session with two professional dancers.

For more information, email rosietong.dance@

outlook.com