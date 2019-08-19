Pastors stage family fun day at church

ABOUT 200 people attended the third annual fun day at Springwater Church in Peppard.

The event was organised by co-pastors Kevin and Linsey Potter and parents of children who attend the church’s Ark toddler group on Wednesdays.

Attractions included a bouncy castle, games, a classic car display, barbecue, raffle and refreshments. Music was provided by pianist Tim Valentine.

The Fish volunteer centre, Christian community action, the sonning common Youth Group, the Ways and Means Trust and Wyfold Riding for the Disabled all had stalls.

Mr Potter said: “It was great. We had loads and loads of kids. The best part was seeing the families having fun and being able to enjoy themselves.

“It’s about blessing the local community and supporting and raising awareness of local charities.”

Pictured are Sunny Smithers and daughter Poppy, six, from Sonning Common, and, right, pastors Linsey and Kevin Potter.