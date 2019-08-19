Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pastors stage family fun day at church

Pastors stage family fun day at church

ABOUT 200 people attended the third annual fun day at Springwater Church in Peppard.

The event was organised by co-pastors Kevin and Linsey Potter and parents of children who attend the church’s Ark toddler group on Wednesdays.

Attractions included a bouncy castle, games, a classic car display, barbecue, raffle and refreshments. Music was provided by pianist Tim Valentine.

The Fish volunteer centre, Christian community action, the sonning common Youth Group, the Ways and Means Trust and Wyfold Riding for the Disabled all had stalls.

Mr Potter said: “It was great. We had loads and loads of kids. The best part was seeing the families having fun and being able to enjoy themselves.

“It’s about blessing the local community and supporting and raising awareness of local charities.”

Pictured are Sunny Smithers and daughter Poppy, six, from Sonning Common, and, right, pastors Linsey and Kevin Potter.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33