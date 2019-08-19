Sale moved

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A SALE of second-hand goods at the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed will take place from 10am to noon tomorrow (Saturday) after being postponed last week due to poor weather.
19 August 2019
More News:
Five decades of achievements by Norman Radley
1962 Founder member, Goring Gap Players 1965-1999 ... [more]
Station plaque to honour community campaigner
A PLAQUE was unveiled at Goring station to honour ... [more]
POLL: Have your say