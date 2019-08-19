Monday, 19 August 2019

Hearing help

THE charity Action on Hearing Loss will be holding a help session at Henley library on Wednesday from 10am to 12.30pm.

This will cover topics including hearing loss and tinnitus, where to find help and support and advice on hearing equipment.

Visitors will also be able to have their hearing checked and to talk through any concerns or questions.

