Hearing help

Monday, 19 August 2019
THE charity Action on Hearing Loss will be holding a help session at Henley library on Wednesday from 10am to 12.30pm.
This will cover topics including hearing loss and tinnitus, where to find help and support and advice on hearing equipment.
Visitors will also be able to have their hearing checked and to talk through any concerns or questions.
19 August 2019
