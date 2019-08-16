Pubs bidding for bloom title

FOUR pubs in Henley are competing for the honour of having their gardens named the best in town.

The Row Barge in West Street, the Three Horseshoes in Reading Road, the Argyll in Market Place and the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road are finalists in the Pubs in Bloom competition.

The judges visited all four on Friday and selected a winner in two categories — front and back garden — but the winners will not be revealed until the Henley in Bloom awards ceremony in October.

The Three Horseshoes was entered in the front garden category by landlord Nigel Rainbow, who has created a display of petunias and surfinias and also has London planes and firs in pots.

He said: “Every day I’m out there deadheading and people have stopped and said how lovely it is. It’s nice to be appreciated for the effort we put in.

“We have got the right mix of plants. We have four trees in a small area just to provide some shade for the customers and I think we have about 25 troughs and baskets altogether.

“We have been in the competition for the last 20 years and we have won it five times — the last time was three years ago.

“If you make an effort on the outside it shows you are worth it on the inside as well.”

Also in the front garden category is the Saracen’s Head, which has five hanging baskets at the front and 15 at the back containing petunias, fuchsias, geraniums, lobelia, dahlias and begonias.

Landlady Melanie Roberson, who runs the pub with her husband Colin, said: “I do all the baskets myself. I start them off in the pots and off they go.

“I absolutely adore the fuchsias because they often come back each year.

“It’s very rewarding because when you are out there watering and decorating everyone comments on how nice it looks and thanks you for all your hard work.

“They know the effort I put in – half of Henley sees me in my dressing gown, watering!”

The pub last won the competition in 2015. Mrs Roberson said: “To win is very rewarding. Everybody does Henley in Bloom and all the pubs look lovely when you drive around.

“It’s definitely a tough competition because all the pubs look so lovely.”

The Argyll was judged on its back garden, where there is bamboo and shrubs in the seating area.

Landlord Neil Ainsworth bought five hanging baskets from WindowFlowers, of Burnham, to decorate the pub’s façade.

The baskets contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf, begonia, fuchsia, bidens aurea and silver cineraria maritima.

He said: “We can’t take credit for them but we like to support the initiative. People from far and wide make comments about them.

“The hanging baskets draw people down into the garden area, which is nice and peaceful.

“It’s down to personal pride at the end of the day. We are here for the long haul and have had 14 excellent years here.

“We enjoy living in one of the most beautiful towns in the country — I have never lived anywhere else longer than here.” The Row Barge is also in the back garden category and has about 20 pots, containing geraniums as well as rhododendrons and cherry and willow trees.

Cath Howie, who runs the pub with her partner Jolyon Miller, said: “It’s like Henley’s secret garden. It makes a huge difference to customers. They love it and they take pictures of it.

“We always have the hanging baskets at the front and it makes it look so lovely and attracts people. People are pleasantly surprised when they see the garden.”

The judges were Deputy Mayor of Henley David Eggleton, who is chairman of Henley in Bloom, the town council’s assistant parks manager Kyle Dowling and Phil Simms, deputy editor of the Henley Standard.

The judges assessed the pub gardens in four categories — tidiness, colour, originality and the overall impact — and could award a maximum score of 40.

Councillor Eggleton said: “It was very hard to make a decision. They are all just as good as each other and for me they are all equal. They are all winners because they are all taking part.

“For me, it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about taking part.

“There’s loads of other pubs and restaurants in town and I would urge them to enter into next year’s competition. It’s a community event and a nice thing to be a part of.”

He said he enjoyed the judging, adding: “It’s an uplifting experience because you can see different ideas and it is inspiring.

“When you see other people’s gardens, you realise you have only just touched the surface with some of the stuff you have done in your own garden.”

The prizes will include vouchers for Toad Hall Garden Centre in Marlow Road.

The competion to find the town’s best gardens has also been judged and the winners will be announced at the same ceremony.