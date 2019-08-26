Monday, 26 August 2019

Fish outings

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will run a leisure trip by minibus to Newbury on Tuesday, September 10. 

Tickets cost £8 and there will be collection from home from 9.30am.

A cream tea tour to Mapledurham watermill will take place on Tuesday, September 24.

Visitors will be able to enjoy scones made with flour from the mill as well as strawberry jam and clotted cream.

Tickets cost £6 plus £6.50 for the teas. The minibus will collect from home from 1.30pm. 

For more information or to book, call Fish on 0118 972 3986.

