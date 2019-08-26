Children get taste for theatre with holiday production

ABOUT 30 children performed a charity version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Henley.

The show, called Charlie’s Golden Ticket, was staged by Steph’s Divas and Dudes Dance Academy at Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road.

The show raised £50 for the British Lung Foundation via donations from the audience, which was made up mainly of parents and grandparents. The children dressed as characters from the film and stage versions, including the famous Oompa Loompas, with pink and green wigs and stripy stockings. They sang a medley, including Pure Imagination and Juicy! from the West End musical.

Charlie Bucket was played by Sophie Cole, nine, a pupil at Trinity Primary School, and Willy Wonka was played by 12-year-old Serena Chilvers, who will start at Gillotts School next month.

Steph Maxwell, who runs the academy, said: “We were blown away by the standard of performance. It was amazing.

“The children did really well. They had only two or three rehearsals and then performed for their parents. They were a bit tired towards the end but all of them loved it. The special treat at the end was a chocolate bar each.

“Most of them did say they would be coming again next summer and I have had an influx of emails and text messages from parents saying ‘my child had the best time ever’.”

The academy runs classes at Henley YMCA in Lawson Road on Wednesdays from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.