Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Learn Italian

AN Italian language group is meeting weekly at the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street, Henley.

The sessions, which offer people a chance to practise Italian with others, run from 10am to 11.30am on Mondays and will continue until December 30.

They have been organised by the Berkshire Italian Language Meetup.

To book your place, visit https://bit.ly/30kuwc0

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33