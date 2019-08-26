Learn Italian

Community buses ‘need more funding to survive’
Monday, 26 August 2019
AN Italian language group is meeting weekly at the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street, Henley.
The sessions, which offer people a chance to practise Italian with others, run from 10am to 11.30am on Mondays and will continue until December 30.
They have been organised by the Berkshire Italian Language Meetup.
To book your place, visit https://bit.ly/30kuwc0
