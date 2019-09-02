Monday, 02 September 2019

Headline bhfs19 pic this

THOUSANDS of people attended the 71st annual Binfield Heath Flower Show, which took place in the village last Saturday.

There were 750 entries into the main show which were judged in classes for fruit and vegetables, flowers, arts and crafts, photography, baking and preserves.

Visitors enjoyed fairground games, a petting zoo, exotic animal displays, tractor rides, a fun dog show and stalls run by charities and community groups.

