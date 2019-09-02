Revels film programme

PEPPARD Revels has announced the dates for its autumn film nights.

Their Finest (2017) will be shown on Friday, October 18. The film, which is set during the Second World War, stars Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Billy Nighy, Jack Huton, Helen McCrory and Richard E Grant.

84 Charing Cross Road (1987), which stars Anne Bancroft, Anthony Hopkins and Judi Dench, will be screened on Friday, November 22.

Screenings take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall from 7pm. Entry costs £10, which inlcudes dinner and a glass of wine. To book, call 07747 762871.