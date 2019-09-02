Fun day at new-look pavilion

A FAMILY fun day will be held at Peppard sports pavilion tomorrow (Saturday) from 3pm to 5pm.

Attractions will include about 20 Second World War vehicles, obstacle courses, a fun-run, a barbecue, bar, cakes and ice cream.

In the evening guests with tickets can enjoy a Forties-themed dinner and dancing beneath a marquee until 10pm.

An 18-piece Glen Miller-style band will perform and guests should dress in period costume.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction with prizes such as a meal for four at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row and two £100 vouchers to spend at Bicester Village, the outlet shopping centre.

The event has been organised by the Peppard Revels to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the re-opening of the pavilion in Stoke Row Road, following a seven-month refurbishment that cost more than £270,000.

Any proceeds will be split between the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common, the sports pavilion charity, Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club and Peppard Primary School.

The official opening will be carried out by the village’s oldest resident, Mollie Walker MBE, who is 110, South Oxfordshire District Council vice-chairwoman Elizabeth Gillespie and Ian Barrow, of the Chilterns Leader group, which aims to develop the rural economy,

The councill paid for half of the work and Chilterns Leader donated about £60,000.