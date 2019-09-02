Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Monday, 02 September 2019
CHILTERN Edge Horticultural Society will hold its autumn show at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on Saturday, September 7 from 2pm to 4pm.
The gardening club’s annual meeting will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Tuesday, December 10 from 7.15pm.
02 September 2019
More News:
Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Mystery flood has turned woods into ‘Everglades’
THE cause of a flooding problem in woodland at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say