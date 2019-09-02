Voice vacancy

Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Monday, 02 September 2019
A SINGING group in Sonning Common is looking for new members.
Nottakwire meets for practice at the village hall in Wood Lane every other Friday from 9.45am to 11.30am. This is followed by refreshments and an opportunity to chat.
The autumn season will start on September 13. For more information, call 0118 972 1248.
02 September 2019
More News:
Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
A SCOUT leader is stepping down from front-line ... [more]
Mystery flood has turned woods into ‘Everglades’
THE cause of a flooding problem in woodland at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say