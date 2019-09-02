Monday, 02 September 2019

Voice vacancy

A SINGING group in Sonning Common is looking for new members. 

Nottakwire meets for practice at the village hall in Wood Lane every other Friday from 9.45am to 11.30am.  This is followed by refreshments and an opportunity to chat.

The autumn season will start on September 13. For more information, call 0118 972 1248. 

