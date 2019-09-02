Wonder tribute

JAZZ saxophonist Derek Nash will perform a tribute set to Stevie Wonder at Goring village hall on Friday, September 13 at 8pm.

He will be accompanied by his six-piece band and singer Noel McCalla. There will be a licensed bar. Tickets (£15) are available from Inspiration in High Street.

The following Friday night Dire Straits tribute band The Album Experience will perform in aid of Help For Heroes.