Food stalls

Monday, 02 September 2019
ORGANISERS of this year’s Goring festive food and produce fair are now taking bookings for stalls.
The event will take place at the village hall on December 7 from 10am to 3pm.
The cost is £25 per 6ft table plus a contribution towards a hamper for the prize raffle.
For more information, visit www.goringvillagehall.co.uk
