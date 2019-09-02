Dinner for development charity

A BLACK-TIE dinner in aid of an international development charity is to be held at Badgemore Park in Henley.

Guests will arrive to a champagne reception in the Coach House, which will be followed by a three-course meal and entertainment in the Fairway Suite.

An auction will begin after dinner and then the guests will move back to the Coach House to enjoy the bar, music and dancing.

The event, on Saturday, October 12, is in aid of Evergreen Africa, which delivers health, education and income-generation programmes in sub-Saharan Africa. It is currently working in the Wanale region of Uganda, a 9,000ft foothill of Mount Elgon, close to the country’s fourth largest city Mbale, where some 25,000 people live in abject poverty.

One of the charity’s development programmes will be named after the buyer of the top lot.

The lots include a new three-classroom nursery at Wanale Ridge, where the current schoolhouse is noisy and cramped, or an income generation scheme designed to lift 30 widows or orphan-led families in the region out of poverty. Other lots include designer sunglasses, a photo-shoot and tickets to watch Newcastle United FC.

The event will start at 6.45pm with the dinner at 7.30pm. Carriages will be at midnight.

Tickets cost £75 each, £540 for a table of eight and £675 for a table of 10. To book, visit bit.ly/2ZtxCcd

• Trainer David Parker will be holding fitness sessions at Badgemore Park tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 3pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. These include indoor cycling, pilates, gym and total resistance exercises, a form of suspension training.