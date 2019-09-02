Skip the boy scout leader steps down after 58 years
Monday, 02 September 2019
A MAN from Henley has set up a new singing group.
Bill Pearson, 81, is running sessions at Hanover House in Homelands Way on Thursdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Guests will be able to sing along to music from a CD player. All are welcome to attend.
