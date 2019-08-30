Hundreds expected at schools funding march

A MARCH for fairer schools funding will take place in Henley on Saturday next week.

Parents, pupils and teachers are set to take part in the event, which will start and finish in Market Place.

Henley MP John Howell will give an address at 10am before the marchers walk along Bell Street, New Street, Church Street and Hart Street and then back to Market Place.

A rolling roadblock will be in place to minimise disruption to traffic.

Other speakers will include Catherine Darnton, headteacher of Gillotts School, and Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore Primary School.

The protest has been organised by a group of parents and town councillors under the banner of Together for Education Henley. The group is led by Councillor Michelle Thomas, who said she hoped more than 500 people would take part.

She adds: “Everybody is welcome. John Howell can’t come on the march but he will be coming at 10am to say a few words. I would like him to surprise me with an announcement that we have secured fairer funding.

“I have been involved in this since 2017 and when I first started speaking about it perhaps there wasn’t enough momentum, so no one was really listening.

“As time has gone on and teachers have become more and more vocal about the challenges and consequences for future generations, I think people have really got on board. It’s a national problem.”

The group is creating a giant letter for people to sign, which she hopes to deliver to Boris Johnson in Downing Street.

Cllr Thomas said: “We hope because it’s his former constituency he will want to see us personally.”