Teas raise charity funds

A SALE of home-made cakes and teas at Goring lock raised £580 for charity.

Proceeds from the event, which was organised by the Cleeve by Goring Women’s Institute, will be shared between the village’s not-for-profit bus service Going Forward and its joint medical practice with Woodcote.

About 150 visitors attended and sat on the green enjoying a performance by the Goring and Streatley Concert Band, who played a mixture of jazz, classical and pop songs, including Shostakovich’s Jazz Suite and highlights from Abba’s back catalogue.

Organiser Chris Cox, pictured right, said: “Attendance was good and, judging by the empty plates and the fact that we sold out, I’m sure people enjoyed the cakes.”

A small donation was also made to the band and the village hall refurbishment fund.