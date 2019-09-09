Children enjoy nature day in memory of village GP

CHILDREN took part in a series of nature activities at the sixth Dr Anne Day.

The event is held each year to recognise the late Benson GP Anne Millar’s contribution to an ecological group.

Dr Millar, who died in October 2013, aged 86, was passionate about wildlife and involving children in outdoor activities.

The five- to 10-year-olds who took part this year at the Ewelme watercress beds nature reserve began by opening moth traps with the help of Marc Botham, from the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in Crowmarsh Gifford.

There were several setaceous hebrew character species in the traps which the children could handle.

Other activities included decorating baseball caps and making macramé keyrings, t and an I-spy trail.

The children made boats from household items on the theme of “dragon boats” and then raced them.

There was also a photography competition on the theme of “beauty and the beast”. The winning shot was of a bunch of flowers next to a drain cover.

The day was run by Benson Nature Group in conjunction with the Friends of Ewelme Watercress Beds, who provided a barbecue.

Tom Stevenson, chairman of the nature group, said: “The kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Dr Millar and her husband Andrew moved to Benson in 1953 when they had a young family and she started working at the GP practice in Mill Lane as an assistant in the mid-Sixties.

For the next 20 years all medical services in Benson were run from the family home. In 1970 the Dorchester Partnership split up and the main practice moved to Berinsfield. The couple became partners in the new practice in Benson.

After her husband died in 1982, Dr Millar continued to practise for another eight years, during which time she helped to plan and build the new Mill Stream Surgery.

Dr Millar also served on Benson Parish Council.