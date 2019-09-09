Gym sessions

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
SONNING Common Green Gym will hold eight work days this month.
The sessions will take place on Thursday and Saturday at sites including Kingwood Common, Hurst Water Meadow, Greys Court, Kennylands Field, Aston Rowant, Moorend Common, Cleeve Water Meadow and Burnt Platt.
They are designed to help people to get fit while taking part in conservation projects outdoors.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ZvBZZu
