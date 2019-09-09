Monday, 09 September 2019

Gym sessions

SONNING Common Green Gym will hold eight work days this month.

The sessions will take place on Thursday and Saturday at sites including Kingwood Common, Hurst Water Meadow, Greys Court, Kennylands Field, Aston Rowant, Moorend Common, Cleeve Water Meadow and Burnt Platt.

They are designed to help people to get fit while taking part in conservation projects outdoors. 

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ZvBZZu

