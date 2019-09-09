Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
A CHARITY race night will be held at the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane, Kingwood, on Saturday, September 14 from 8pm to 10.30pm.
Participants can win cash and prizes.
The proceeds will go to charities which support people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
