Parish plan meetings

RESIDENTS of Kidmore End parish are being invited to two public consultation meetings about its neighbourhood development plan.

The parish council has organised the events to keep people informed and receive their input.

The first meeting will take place at Kidmore End Primary School in Chalkhouse Green Road on Saturday, September 14 from 11am to 3pm.

The second will be at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion in Gallowstree Common on Saturday, September 21 from 2pm to 5pm.