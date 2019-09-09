Plastic-free village plan

AN environmental campaign group in Sonning Common wants the village to reduce its use of plastic.

Eco SoCo has signed up with Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity and campaign group, to work towards getting Sonning Common accredited as a “plastic-free” village.

The accreditation does not mean that there would be no disposable plastic in the village.

However, businesses would have to avoid handing out plastic bags and the village would have to meet other targets.

Surfers Against Sewage created the Plastic Free Communities initiative. Accreditation is awarded when evidence that sufficient efforts have been made to reduce plastic usage has been provided.

Lyndsay Henderson, who leads Eco SoCo, said: “This is really all about reducing single-use plastics, community engagement and, for me, starting the conversation on climate and eco issues.

“There is a lot to do but I’ve done a lot of research and talked to people from other ‘plastic-free’ towns and I think it’s a really valuable thing to do.”

Last week, the Standard reported how Henley green campaigner Julia Carey hopes to have the town declared “plastic-free” by the end of this year.