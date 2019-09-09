Strictly star swaps tap dance for splat the rat as he volunteers at village fete

STRICTLY Come Dancing champion Chris Hollins was among more than 1,500 people who attended Rotherfield Greys fete.

The BBC sport presenter, who lives in the village, was helping out on the splat the rat game with his friend George Lamb, from Shepherds Green.

Hollins, 48, who won Strictly in 2009, said: “This is the second year I’ve helped out. It’s great fun and the people are really lovely.

“The highlight is going to be when George buys me a drink from the bar. The real highlight, of course, is seeing our families having fun.”

The game was among the attractions at Sunday’s event, which was held at Greys Court, the National Trust property near the village.

There were displays of classic cars and birds of prey, craft, bric-a-brac and cake stalls, a coconut shy, welly wanging, children’s races, face-painting and hook-a-duck.

There was also a teddy bear zipline, where children chose a cuddly toy to slide down a wire from the Great Tower of the historic building, “balls in the bog” in which visitors threw tennis balls into toilet bowls, and the opportunity to put friends and family in the village stocks and throw wet sponges at them.

Music was provided by the Goring and Streatley Concert Band, ukulele group Only Ukes and the Henley Youthful Orchestra.

Other attractions included a bottle tombola and food stall run by the Maltsters Arms pub in Rotherfield Greys. There was also a rowing machine competition to test how many strokes people could complete in one minute.

The only drama came when a bird of prey escaped from its enclosure. Visitors watched it land on the roof of Greys Court before it eventually flew back to its handler.

Susan Hems, who chairs the fete organising committee, said: “We were not really sure whether he was eyeing up the burgers or watching the teddy bears on the zipline! Eventually he came back and did some swoops across the valley.”

The fete raised about £7,500, which will go towards the upkeep of the village hall and St Nicholas’ Church in the village.

Mrs Hems said: “It was a wonderful day and there were loads of people. Everybody was meeting and greeting after the holidays and there was a real sense of community — it was such a jolly occasion.

“We also had some newcomers to the village this year and it’s nice to draw them in. People are quite surprised by how welcoming village life can be.

“It was great to have Chris helping out. He’s such a great personality and he helps us set up the fete as well. He is just a real community person.

“At the end we all sang Happy Birthday to one of our first aiders, Julie Yeo, who comes every year. She seemed absolutely delighted.

“I’m very lucky that in my role I get to run around and see everything. It’s a really lovely project. There’s something for everybody, both kids and adults. I think we are pretty proud of that really.

“We have had loads of really nice feedback.”