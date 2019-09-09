Sun set to shine on walk to remember loved ones

PEOPLE are being encouraged to sign up for a walk where they can remember their loved ones while raising vital funds for Sue Ryder’s South Oxfordshire palliative care hub in Nettlebed.

Although based in South Oxfordshire, the hub provides palliative care across the county borders into Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Now in its fourth year, the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Memory Walk takes place this Sunday (September 8) at Henley’s Temple Island Meadows.

The team at Sue Ryder is encouraging participants to simply turn up on the day, where they can choose from a 5km route — ideal for children and families — or 10km, which is suitable for more confident walkers.

Funds raised through ticket sales and sponsorship will support the Sue Ryder South Oxfordshire Palliative Care Hub to continue to provide expert and compassionate palliative care on its inpatient ward and via its “Hospice at Home” service.

Tanya Hardy took part in the event last year, walking in memory of her husband David, who was cared for by the Sue Ryder nurses at Nettlebed.

She was part of a group of 20 walkers including the couple’s children, Will and Charlotte, family, friends from Windsor Rugby Club and former colleagues of David’s in the RAF and from his work in the airline industry. Tanya said: “We are forever grateful to Sue Ryder and the amazing team of nurses and staff for the benevolent, loving care David received. It was a day for happy memories. Receiving forget-me-nots to plant at home and being able to write a dedication card for the special memory tree was a wonderful touch.”

Fern Haynes, the head of hospice fundraising at Nettlebed, added: “Come and join us on Sunday for what is always a fantastic family day out as well as a truly special event. Choose either the 5km or 10km route and take in the beautiful scenery and the stunning backdrop of the Thames and Temple Island.

“You can also make the walk incredibly special by placing a dedication to your loved one on our memory tree. By taking part in the walk you will be contributing to the £2.9million we need to raise each year to ensure we can continue to provide palliative care in and around South Oxfordshire. The weather forecast is looking good, it promises to be a great day and I can assure you that every penny really does help.”

Ticket prices for the Forget-Me-Not Memory Walk are £20 per adult, £7.50 per child and £45 per family of five.

For more information and to sign up for this year’s walk, which has been sponsored by Reading-based funeral directors AB Walker, visit www.sueryder.org/memorywalk