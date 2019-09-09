Gap appeal

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help run the Gap Festival in Goring.
The fourth biennial arts, science and culture celebration will take place across the weekends of June 12 to 14 and 19 to 21 next year.
A draft programme has been drawn up but more help is needed to plan and organise the festival, which is run as a charity. Applicants need no experience.
To volunteer, email help@thegapfestival.org
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
