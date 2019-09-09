Gap appeal

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help run the Gap Festival in Goring.

The fourth biennial arts, science and culture celebration will take place across the weekends of June 12 to 14 and 19 to 21 next year.

A draft programme has been drawn up but more help is needed to plan and organise the festival, which is run as a charity. Applicants need no experience.

To volunteer, email help@thegapfestival.org