Results from the 39th Ewelme Village show on August bank holiday Monday

Monday, 09 September 2019
THE Winfield Cup (most points gained): 1 Les Bond
Taylor Cup (winner of top tray): 1 Nick Kerswell 2 Les Bond 3 Tim Wilson
Bob Ayling Cup: Les Bond
Arthur Johnson Rose Bowl: Louise Jaggard
Freda Young Challenge Shield: Margaret Connolly
Mary Johnson Cookery Challenge Cup: Michael Glasson
Junior Challenge Cup: James Beaumont
Best Challenge Cup: Thomas Beaumont
J C Bruce Junior Cup: Lily Clayton
Roland Eustace Cup: Seren Lemaire
Best Rye Memorial Vase (best fuschia in show): Jenny Baker
J Mac Mowers Trophy (heaviest onions): Nick Kerswell
Watts Trophy (awarded by the president for best adult exhibit): Elspeth Wilson
Rowse Trophy (awarded by the president for best junior exhibit): Thomas Beaumont
Joan and Bob Mills Trophy (single rose judged by the public): Sandra Ayling
Trisha Scott Trophy (decorated wellingtons judged by the public): Aidan and Abigail Walkinshaw
TLady Hambleden Challenge Cup (best decorated watering can judged by the public): Elspeth Wilson
Most entries exhibited in show: Les Bond
