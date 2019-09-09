Monday, 09 September 2019

Results from the 39th Ewelme Village show on August bank holiday Monday

THE Winfield Cup (most points gained): 1 Les Bond

Taylor Cup (winner of top tray): 1 Nick Kerswell 2 Les Bond 3 Tim Wilson

Bob Ayling Cup: Les Bond

Arthur Johnson Rose Bowl: Louise Jaggard

Freda Young Challenge Shield: Margaret Connolly

Mary Johnson Cookery Challenge Cup: Michael Glasson

Junior Challenge Cup: James Beaumont

Best Challenge Cup: Thomas Beaumont

J C Bruce Junior Cup: Lily Clayton

Roland Eustace Cup: Seren Lemaire

Best Rye Memorial Vase (best fuschia in show): Jenny Baker

J Mac Mowers Trophy (heaviest onions): Nick Kerswell

Watts Trophy (awarded by the president for best adult exhibit): Elspeth Wilson

Rowse Trophy (awarded by the president for best junior exhibit): Thomas Beaumont

Joan and Bob Mills Trophy (single rose judged by the public): Sandra Ayling

Trisha Scott Trophy (decorated wellingtons judged by the public): Aidan and Abigail Walkinshaw

TLady Hambleden Challenge Cup (best decorated watering can judged by the public): Elspeth Wilson

Most entries exhibited in show: Les Bond

