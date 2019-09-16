Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Clothes swap

DONATIONS are needed for a clothes swap event in Sonning Common.

Lyndsay Henderson, who leads environment group Eco SoCo, is asking for quality second hand clothes for the event, which will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on Wednesday, October 2 from 7.30pm.

The aim is to encourage people to buy fewer new clothes.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ktv53h

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33