DONATIONS are needed for a clothes swap event in Sonning Common.

Lyndsay Henderson, who leads environment group Eco SoCo, is asking for quality second hand clothes for the event, which will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on Wednesday, October 2 from 7.30pm.

The aim is to encourage people to buy fewer new clothes.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ktv53h