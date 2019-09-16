Pavilion revamp celebrated at D-Day-themed fun day

MORE than 200 people attended the official re-opening of Peppard sports pavilion.

The ribbon was cut by the village’s oldest resident, 110-year-old Mollie Walker.

The event at the sports ground off Stoke Row Road was organised by Peppard Revels, the parish council and village cricket club.

It also commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day and there was a display of 18 military vehicles from the Berks and Oxon Military Vehicles Trust.

Other attractions included a barbecue, bar, cakes and ice cream, an inflatable obstacle course for children and hula hoop, art and yoga workshops.

In the evening more than 130 people attended a Forties-themed dinner dance in a marquee to music from the Sound Force Big Band. The event raised more than £1,100, which will be shared between the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common, the sports pavilion charity, Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club and Peppard Primary School.

Simon Crouch, who is vice-chairman of the pavilion improvements committee, said: “The success of the whole day was in getting the community together.

“I made a speech and thanked everybody for not only the success of the day but also those who contributed towards the refurbishment of the pavilion.

“Lorraine Hillier and Jo Robb attended to represent South Oxfordshire District Council and received my thanks for the council’s grant contribution to the pavilion, which was just over half the money required.

“Cllr Hillier said how nice it was to see the pavilion being used so effectively by the community.

“I finished off by raising a glass to the 22 names listed on the memorial plaque inside the pavilion. They were all from the locality and served in World War Two.”

Mrs Walker told a story about a party in 1914 given by her father, who was an officer in one of the local regiments, to celebrate the forthcoming war.

Mr Crouch said: “She can remember picking a rose for one of the officers and he wore it on his uniform just for her.”

He said he received a lot of positive feedback about the event.

Mr Crouch said: “A lot of people enjoyed the dinner and felt it was a great occasion for the community to all get together.

“I also want to thank Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, who were very helpful in terms of raising funds and supporting the dinner and providing people to man the barbecue.

“The refurbishment would not have happened without their dynamic support.”

Jeni Wood, who chairs the parish council, said: “I loved it. My highlight was seeing Mollie Walker open the pavilion and cut the ribbon — it was marvellous that she came.

“It was a thrilling afternoon and such a joyous evening. Everyone dressed up and I wore a pink Forties-style two-piece, the clothes I hoped the wife of a returning officer would wear.

“It brought us all together. It was organised by the Revels but Simon and his wife Mary put in so much effort.”

The pavilion re-opened in May following a seven-month refurbishment which cost more than £270,000.