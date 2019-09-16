Ukulele show at village pub raises £300 for Sue Ryder

A UKULELE jam session at the Catherine Wheel in Goring raised more than £300 for charity.

About 40 players from across South Oxfordshire took part in the event, which was held in the beer garden of the pub off Station Road.

They played a mix of classic rock and pop songs including Jolene by Dolly Parton and a medley of Fifties hits by the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly and others.

Some performed on a stage in the corner of the garden alongside organiser Stu Weetman, founder of the Goring Little Ukulele Group, who was accompanied by a harmonica player. Others sat at tables alongside regular customers who sang along and applauded after each number.

Proceeds from the afternoon went to Sue Ryder, which runs the hospice and outpatient care hub at Joyce Grove at Nettlebed.

Mr Weetman, who founded GLUG about six years ago, was organising the jam for the first time but hopes it will become a regular fixture alongside the group’s frequent performances at Goring’s late-night Christmas shopping festival.

He and his son Tom, who also plays the instrument, were asked to come back and play the following evening after another performer who was booked to appear pulled out at the last minute.

Mr Weetman, of Manor Road, Goring, said: “It was a great success and I was very happy with the attendance. It was really just a daft little idea I had — I thought it would be a nice thing for the village, especially if the weather was sunny, and the pub was very happy to support me. We had perfect conditions on the day and, from the feedback I’ve received, I think most people enjoyed sitting, listening and having a sing along. Lots of people want me to run it again, although I wouldn’t want it to get too big for the venue so once a year is probably about right.”

The group regularly appears at events and across the Henley area. It makes no profit but asks anyone who makes a booking to donate to charity.