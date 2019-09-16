Charity gig

A GIG in aid of the Epilepsy Society will be held at Goring village hall on Saturday, October 5 at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature singer Louise Marshall and saxophonist Derek Nash, both members of the Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. There will be a raffle and cash bar.

It has been organised by Sue Condie, who suffers from a form of the condition affecting her heart and struggled to keep it under control until she received support and advice from the charity.

For tickets (£19.95) or to make a raffle donation, call 07826 846616 or email sue@clivecondie.com