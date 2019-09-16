Monday, 16 September 2019

Families have fun falling over at village summer fayre

ABOUT 200 people attended Remenham Fayre at the parish hall, writes Axel Fithen.

Attractions included a dog show, stalls, sack races, splat the rat, three- and four-legged racing, a coconut shy, hook-a-duck and a hoopla stall in the garden behind the hall. There was also a tug of war contest in which the women’s team beat the men’s team and the boys beat the girls.

Villagers also took part in a nine-pin bowling competition with pig-themed prizes, including a cuddly toy and wines called the Black Pig and Three Little Pigs.

There was also a tombola, raffle and traditional games as well as a barbecue, bar, tea and cakes.

The event raised about £2,000 of which £1,700 will go towards the upkeep of the hall.

Villager Barry Rosier, who compèred the event, said: “It was a good day and everybody was in a very good mood. All the beer was drunk and the barbecue sold out. The best bit was watching the kids in the sack race. It always brings a tear of joy to my eye.

“We also had an adults’ sack race. The three-legged race was also very funny as there were people falling all over the place.”

