Thames festival returns

THE Reading on Thames Festival is back for a third year this month — and with a new name.

Now rebranded as the Reading Thames Festival, the event will run from Thursday, September 26, to Sunday, September 29.

As the name suggests, this year’s festival will take inspiration from the River Thames’s creative heritage.

A spokesman said: “The four-day festival will present music, film, theatre, dance, circus and spoken word — and offer a variety of food and drink.

“It will also boast an international line-up including Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller’s Acid Brass performed by the Fairey Brass Band, author and BBC presenter Michael Smith, the UK’s leading circus and outdoor arts performers Cirque Bijou, artists Duckie, and author, Orwell Prize winner and Scottish rapper Darren McGarvey, aka Loki.

“A brand new festival strand, Art After Dark, will transform Reading for one unforgettable night. This free event will present art and performances in public spaces you may encounter every day, as well as secret, off the beaten track sites and venues.”

For more information on all festival events, visit www.

readingthamesfestival.co.uk